Markets thrive on certainty. By threatening Mexico with tariffs over undocumented immigrants crossing the border, President Trump has conflated trade with immigration — two things that are unrelated. Investors now may rightly wonder where else trade might be used as a weapon. That uncertainty bodes ill for the economy.

Congress holds the power to remedy this. The president has the ability to unilaterally impose tariffs under the guise of a national emergency only because Congress many years ago ceded that authority. It could, and should, reclaim it.

Reports Friday indicated the president was going against the wishes of his trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, by threatening Mexico with 5 percent tariffs on $360 billion in goods. The Wall Street Journal said Lighthizer had been working closely with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was making progress toward getting the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the replacement for NAFTA negotiated by the Trump administration, through the Democratic-controlled House before the president’s latest threats.

That arrangement now is in jeopardy.

The USMCA would provide much-needed certainty for businesses in North America. It also would signal to other nations that entering into serious trade negotiations with the United States can be beneficial. But a set of tariffs tied to a complicated migration problem, coming after the USMCA was negotiated, sends the opposite message.

A report three months ago from the Congressional Research Office outlines how Congress gradually ceded its trade authority to the executive branch during the 20th century. This began with the “Trading with the Enemy Act,” passed in 1917 during the height of WWI, giving presidents the ability to respond nimbly to an unfolding crisis.

In the 1930s, while the Depression raged and governments misguidedly toyed with tariffs as a remedy to domestic unemployment, Congress expanded the act, giving presidents the ability to declare emergencies during peacetime and assume broad trade authority.

As the Cold War intensified following WWII, this power was used as part of a broader strategy to block Soviet expansion, to alternately punish or reward other nations, limit the hoarding of gold and keep foreign interests from investing too strongly in U.S. companies, the report said.

In the ‘70s, Congress passed two new laws intended to limit the president’s emergency powers. They required him to be more transparent and to yearly assess whether emergencies should be extended. Congress was supposed to be able to end an emergency through a concurrent resolution, but the Supreme Court overturned that portion of the law. Congress then passed a bill allowing it to end emergencies through a joint resolution, which is politically difficult to do.

However, Congress could and should revoke the president’s unilateral authority to impose tariffs after declaring national emergencies out of whole cloth. The Constitution explicitly grants Congress the authority “to regulate commerce with foreign nations...” It has a duty to reclaim that.

The Congressional Research Office found that, since 1977, presidents have declared national emergencies 54 times to enact trade restrictions, and that 29 of those remained in effect as of March of this year. The oldest active one was invoked by President Carter after Iran took hostages from the U.S. embassy in 1979.

True emergencies do require quick action, but border security is not a proper cause for using trade as a weapon, and national emergencies should not be allowed to continue for decades without serious review.

Congress, made up of the people’s representatives, has ceded too much control over trade issues, which directly affect the way people conduct business. The result today is a level of uncertainty that inhibits investment and growth.