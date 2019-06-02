SALT LAKE CITY — Evangelist Franklin Graham announced that he wants the nation to hold a “special day of prayer” for President Donald Trump. But not all Christians are fully on board.

CNN reports that Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, decided a few weeks ago that “God had helped Donald Trump reach the White House, and now the President needed divine aid again.” So, Graham has declared June 2 as a “special day of prayer” to protect Trump from “enemies.”

"We're on the edge of a precipice," Graham said. "Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President."

Graham reportedly made the decision with 250 Christian leaders, according to The Daily Signal.

That list includes Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and more, according to The Washington Times.

Graham told The Daily Signal that there’s a high hatred of Trump, one “that I’ve never seen before. It’s one thing to have a president that we disagree with and you may not vote for — but to have the all-out hatred … (It) distracts the president, and it weakens our country … We need to get on with the business of solving the problems in our country — and this isn’t solving them.”

The idea of a special day of prayer for Trump may be a way to create positive press coverage of the president, according to CNN.

Christian leaders told CNN that they think Graham is “weaponizing” prayer, turning it into a propaganda tool instead.

"He's doing so much to discredit the Christian witness," Peter Wehner, an evangelical who worked under two Republican presidents in the White House, told CNN.

According to CNN, Michele Margolis, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, interviewed pastors who told her that “some of their church members threatened to walk out of their churches if they ever prayed for Obama on a Sunday morning, Margolis said. But they are happy to pray for Trump, and likely will this weekend.”