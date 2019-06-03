President Donald Trump's state visit to visit Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan was replete with quizzical elements. In the first 24 hours he went golfing with Abe, ate a hamburger and had time in a press conference to diss VP Biden. His quote: "Kim Jong-Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that.”

In addition, a story from The Wall Street Journal indicated that a battleship named John McCain was maneuvered out of sight of the press. Trump denied asking for the movement.

In any case, it was at least indelicate of the president to talk domestic politics during a state visit.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City