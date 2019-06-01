SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge looking for a lightsaber, don’t announce it to the world. The First Order might hear you.

Chris Plante wrote for Polygon that Savi’s Workshop, a location where guests can build custom lightsabers, is incredibly well-hidden. In-character cast members quietly led Plante to the shop, which resembles a little junk shop with a blue banner. Inside, a shop employee, or a “Gatherer,” chastised Plante for asking for a lightsaber, instead recommending he purchase some junk parts.

“Scrap. We deal in scrap. Perhaps we have the sort of scrap you’re looking for,” the employee said.

The secrecy and difficulty finding the shop all seem to be part of the elaborate roleplaying directive cast members and guests are encouraged to follow. On Disneyland’s website, guests are encouraged to keep quiet “to avoid being discovered by the First Order!”

But if you’re able to keep a secret, the lightsaber workshop can be a unique — if expensive — thematic experience.

A video from the Los Angeles Times posted on YouTube shows the full process of building a lightsaber. Guests start by picking their “scrap,” which determines your lightsaber style.

According to the park’s website, four lightsaber archetypes are available:

Peace and justice : Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy’s former guardians.

: Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy’s former guardians. Power and control : Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored to be remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples.

: Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored to be remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples. Elemental nature : Craft your lightsaber from special components born from the Force — an energy created by all living things, like Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones and even Rancor teeth.

: Craft your lightsaber from special components born from the Force — an energy created by all living things, like Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones and even Rancor teeth. Protection and defense: Incorporate hilt materials bearing mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect users with the ancient wellspring of the Force.

You’re then led to a workshop housing a circular table, where you select a green, blue, red or purple Kyber crystal (which determines the color your blade takes) and hilt, sleeve, switches, emitters and pommels, all of which have a hefty, premium feel, according to Plante.

After constructing the lightsaber, guests screw the hilt into an opening in their construction table. In the abovevideo, guests wait in reverence while their completed, ignited lightsaber is revealed. From there, Plante noted padded carrying cases were passed out — for the better, considering each premium, customized lightsaber costs $200.

And there’s the rub — while the price isn’t unexpected, it’s worth noting that guests are expected to pay for their lightsaber up front, which means guests with larger families or less cash flow may never get to experience the 20-minute blade-building ceremony.

Either way, it seems like the reception for the attraction is relatively positive. CinemaBlend notes that the experience was a highlight, but isn’t for everybody. Io9 calls the experience “downright spiritual” and allows for one guest per builder, but warns that the limited capacity could lead to long wait times.

For visitors who might not be able to afford a custom lightsaber, Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities offers blades modeled after lightsabers from the Star Wars movies for $110, according to AllEars.net.

The shop also carries $13 Kyber crystals (including yellow and white) that can be placed into custom lightsabers. Finally, “force-sensitive” holocrons aligned with either the Sith or Jedi cost $50 and can hold Kyber crystals, each of which will reveal a message from a "Star Wars" character.