SALT LAKE CITY — At his Real Salt Lake introductory press conference two years ago, Mike Petke very briefly touched on his previous MLS head coaching gig with the New York Red Bulls and why it came to an end.

“I was never given a reason to this day,” Petke said. “That’s in the past, life is about moving forward, new opportunities. It brought me here. I couldn’t be more happy.”

Five years after he was fired by the club he also spent eight seasons with as a player, Petke will return to Red Bull Arena this Saturday in RSL’s final game before a three-week break.

" It’s going to be a tough game, a tough place to go play in. A young and very energetic team in New York. " RSL coach Mike Petke

Just don’t expect much nostalgia from Petke.

Even though Petke, who grew up at nearby Middletown, N.J., said he’s expecting to have nearly 100 family and friends at the match, he said the contest itself is just another match.

“It’s going to be a good moment, but there’s no — any cliche you want to throw out — getting back at a team or a tear in my eye or something. No. It’s another game at a place that I’m familiar with.”

Petke missed out on coaching at Red Bull Arena in his inaugural season with RSL by just a few days. Former coach Jeff Cassar was fired on March 21, RSL played to a 0-0 draw at Red Bull Arena on March 25 under interim coaches, then Petke was hired on March 29.

Saturday’s game at Red Bull Arena (5 p.m., KMYU) will be the third in nine days for Real Salt Lake, which lost at Montreal 2-1 on Wednesday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for RSL.

Petke’s starting lineup in Montreal was a mix of regulars and reserves, but Saturday’s game at New York figures to be a stronger lineup as the club doesn’t play another league game until June 22. RSL does, however, have a U.S. Open Cup match during that stretch, though, as it will host Los Angeles FC on June 11.

The Red Bulls are one of the top pressing teams in MLS, and it will force RSL to be sharp on the ball to get a result.

“They are a team that gets a lot of numbers around the ball to counter-press immediately and if we don’t find those avenues to play out of and bypass them, then it’s going to be a long day Saturday,” said Petke after Wednesday’s loss. “It’s going to be a tough game, a tough place to go play in. A young and very energetic team in New York.”

Real Salt Lake sits in sixth place in the West with 19 points after Wednesday’s loss, while New York is slightly above in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 21 points.

“It’s going to be a really tough game. They’re a team that loves to pick up second balls. They’re around every situation with tons of guys. We need to rest and recover quick and be prepared for a strong team on Saturday,” said defender Brooks Lennon.