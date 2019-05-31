SALT LAKE CITY — Henry Cavill’s Superman has flown up, up and away… right out of Warner Bros. and DC’s film plans for the foreseeable future. But director Matthew Vaughn has talked about his plans for “Man of Steel 2.”

Vaughn, who directed the “Kingsman” films and produced “Rocketman,” was previously rumored to be under consideration for the Superman sequel. However, the director recently told Polygon the movie was no longer happening.

Vaughn also said his take on Superman would have pulled from a previous pitch that he and comic writer Mark Millar (“The Secret Service,” “Reborn”) had made to WB back in 2008. Vaughn said “Man of Steel 2” would have hit an “uplifting, hopeful” tone similar to his original pitch.

The director’s 2008 proposal was initially the start of a trilogy covering Superman’s entire life. It also would’ve fudged the characters’ origin a bit.

“Vaughn revealed that the first film in the proposed trilogy was meant to take place almost entirely on Krypton, and focus on Jor-El and the impending explosion of Krypton,” Polygon writes. “Though the alien planet would still face destruction, Vaughn and Millar’s take would have the event take place much later in the timeline, allowing Superman to grow up on his home planet and gradually become familiar with Earth, maturing into an adult before having to reckon with his loyalty to both planets.”

Vaughn also said if given the chance, he’d still love to direct a Superman film. However, plans for the character seem to be a little fuzzy.

The Hollywood Reporter reported last year that Cavill had stepped out as Superman after negotiations for a cameo in “Shazam” broke down. Then things get weird.

Cavill later posted a genuinely bizarre video on Instagram lifting a Superman action figure with the caption “Today was exciting. #superman”. Collider also reported this year that the actor was still Superman, saying there was “no truth” to the “patently inaccurate” rumors.

“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa also defended Cavill last December in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying “he loves the character and he’s not (leaving the role), 100 percent.”

Despite Superman floating in a holding pattern, Batman is charging full steam ahead. I reported for Deseret News that Robert Pattinson has been confirmed by Warner Bros. as the new Dark Knight in “The Batman,” which will release in 2021.