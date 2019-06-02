SALT LAKE CITY — What better way is there to spend a summer night than watching great theater? These summer plays and musicals are playing all over Utah, and many of them will be outdoors so you can enjoy the show in the warm summer weather.

Creekside Theatre Fest

This annual outdoor festival is putting on three shows this year: “Macbeth,” “Peter and the Starcatchers” and an untitled original piece. The original two-person drama written by Utah-based playwright Melissa Leilani Larsen will be a unique experience because every performance will feature different actors who know nothing about the show. They will be given the script after they enter the stage and perform as they read the script for the first time. Larsen's show will run June 13-29. "Peter and the Starcatcher" runs June 18-28, "Macbeth" from June 17-July 1.

The performances will be held at the Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 West, Cedar Hills, June 13-July 1, times vary, $16 for adults, $10 for children and seniors (Creeksidetheatrefest.org).

Provided by Derek Davis The Pickleville Playhouse will be performing “The Little Mermaid” and “Shootout at Shadow Mountain” this summer.

Pickleville Playhouse

Summertime at the Pickleville Playhouse is guaranteed to be a fun experience for the whole family. The summer season includes “The Little Mermaid” and “Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” an original comedy musical and western from the creator of “Juanito Bandito.” Don’t forget to stop by the Pickleville Grill before or after the show for meals that change based on what is showing that night.

The shows are held at the Pickleville Playhouse 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, through Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $22-28 for adults, $17-23 for children (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com).

SCERA Shell outdoor season

This summer will be a special one at the SCERA Shell, marking the 35th anniversary of its first outdoor season. The 35th anniversary season will include "Newsies” in June, “Peter Pan” in July and “Beauty and the Beast” in August. Bring a blanket or sit in a lawn chair and enjoy these family-friendly musicals.

Performances will be held at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, June 7-Aug. 17, 8 P.M., $12-18 for adults, $10-16 for children and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org).

Sundance Summer Theatre

Provided by Abigail Brock "Mamma Mia!" opens July 18 at the Sundance Summer Theatre.

SOS! “Mamma Mia!” is coming to Sundance this summer! Enjoy the music of ABBA in the beautiful outdoor amphitheatre at the Sundance Resort. You can bring a blanket and sit on the grass or purchase bench seating. Every night before the show, a BBQ dinner will be hosted at the Sundance Grove by the amphitheatre. Separate tickets are required for the dinner.

"Mamma Mia!" will be at the Eccles Outdoor Stage, 8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance, July 18 – Aug. 10, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., $26-$40 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com).

Tuacahn Amphitheatre

There’s nothing else like a summer night spent enjoying great theatre under the stars, and it’s even better when it’s among the red rocks of St. George. This summer season includes “Disney's The Little Mermaid,” “The Sound of Music,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and “Disney’s When You Wish,” which features the best of Disney’s songbook and characters.

All performances are at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 North Tuacahn Dr., Ivins, through Oct. 26, times vary, $32-$99 (435-652-3300 or tuacahn.org).

Tuacahn Center for the Arts Tuacahn's summer season includes “The Little Mermaid,” “The Sound of Music,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and “Disney’s When You Wish.”

Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre

This theater festival, held every summer in Logan, is your go-to spot for musicals and operas in a historic theater. This year’s musicals will be “Mary Poppins,” “Newsies” and “West Side Story,” and the opera performances will be “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Bravo, Caruso!”

The shows will be held at Ellen Eccles Theater, 43 S. Main, Logan, June 2-Aug. 3, times vary, $16-79 (800-262-0074, ext. 3 or utahfestival.org).

Utah Shakespeare Festival

With everything from tragedies and histories to comedies and even musicals, this theater festival has a spectacular season lined up this year. Three shows — “Macbeth,” “Twelfth Night” and “The Book of Will” — will be performed in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, an open-air theater reminiscent of the Globe Theatre. This summer, you can also see productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," “Henry VI: Parts Two and Three” and "Every Brilliant Thing," with "The Price" coming to the festival this fall.

"Macbeth," "Twelth Night" and "The Book of Will," Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City; "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and "Hamlet," Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. Center Street, Cedar City; "Henry VI: Parts Two and Three," "Every Brilliant Thing" and "The Price," 101-199 W. University Blvd. June 27-Oct. 12, dates and times vary, $20-75 (435-586-7878 or bard.org).