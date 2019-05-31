DRAPER — An 11-year-old girl riding a scooter was hit by a car Friday, and police say it may have been on purpose.

The incident happened at 8:26 a.m. in a residential area at 15051 S. Winged Bluff Lane. The girl was hit by a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta that "turned into the child on the scooter," according to a statement from Draper police.

"The initial investigation suggests this may have been an intentional act. The investigation is ongoing," police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The male driver was also taken to a hospital for undisclosed injuries and was stable, according to police.

Draper police planned to release more information about the incident Friday afternoon.