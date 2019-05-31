SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” winner James Holzhauer answered one of Thursday night's riddles by using his favorite Babe Ruth quote, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The answer for the question was read as, “When Babe Ruth was told that his 1930 salary of $80,000 was more than that of this president, Babe said that he had a better year.”

Holzhauer answered “Who is Hoover?” and noted it was his favorite quote from Babe Ruth.

The entire quote, per the White House Historical Association, reads: When Ruth was asked if he thought he deserved to be making more money than President Hoover, he said, “Why not? I had a better year than he did.”

Holzhauer won his 31st game in a row on Thursday night.

However: According to For The Win, Holzhauer didn’t sweep the Babe Ruth category, despite his interest in the MLB legend. He missed the $600 clue about how Ruth confronted a heckler in the stands.

Holzhauer thought Ruth lost his title as manager but he actually lost his role as captain because of the heckling, For The Win reported.