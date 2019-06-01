Some are calling it China’s nuclear option in the ongoing trade war with the United States. Cut off our supply of rare earth minerals, and suddenly Americans no longer can find relatively cheap smartphones, hybrid cars and computers. The U.S. military relies on these minerals, as well.

But there is ample reason to believe this option might prove more disastrous for the Chinese than for the Americans.

While we generally oppose tariffs and other barriers to trade as unnecessary taxes on American consumers and a drag on the economy, the Trump administration’s dispute with China is not without merit.

China regularly requires American companies to hand over trade secrets in exchange for the privilege of doing business there. U.S. officials accuse Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications company, of state-sponsored espionage in the development of 5G technology. In addition, China has been known to tolerate the wholesale counterfeiting of American products.

These are serious issues the United States has a right to address.

But with talks at a standstill between the two nations, it’s easy to understand why China would want to consider playing its rare earth card. U.S. businesses import far more from China than Chinese businesses import from the U.S. But China accounts for about 80 percent of America’s rare earth imports, and at a cost that makes electronics and other products affordable.

China does this largely by ignoring the kinds of environmental regulations observed by many other nations, and by using cheap labor.

As Eamon Barrett wrote for fortune.com recently, rare earth minerals aren’t all that rare. They exist in large quantities elsewhere, such as in Japan, and even in the United States. If China begins to use its extraction of these minerals as a weapon in international trade, the rest of the world may decide to develop more reliable supply chains elsewhere. The result might be a slight increase in the prices of consumer goods, but it also could lead to a cleaner planet.

China tried this once before, in 2010, during a dispute with Japan. The World Trade Organization subsequently ruled that the Chinese could not put limits on their rare earth exports.

As Barrett notes, many American companies import finished rare earth products, such as magnets. Limiting these sales likely would hurt the Chinese economy more than the Americans. Also, as CNN reported, the United States has stockpiled many of these products for use by the military, fearing just such a scenario.

China’s rhetoric in recent days is hard to ignore. An opinion piece in the People’s Daily, the Communists’ official mouthpiece, said to the U.S., “Don’t say we didn’t warn you.” The ministry of foreign affairs accused Washington of using “economic terrorism, economic hegemonism and economic unilateralism.”

China, it should be noted, also has a debt problem that has been exacerbated by the trade war. The South China Morning Post said the debt ratio there was at a record 248.83 percent of GDP during the first quarter of the year.

The United States is not without its own debt problem, of course.

The bottom line is that a protracted trade war with a partner as large as China would be good for neither side. A quick and mutually beneficial, negotiated solution would be in everyone’s interest.

But in the meantime, the U.S. should not overreact to the rare earth bluster.