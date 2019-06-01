This trade war has got to stop. If the only tool you have is a hammer then everything looks like a nail. Trump's tool is tariffs, and now he's using it to fix immigration. As if raising taxes on Americans will fix that, because that's what a tariff is and Americans are the ones who pay. Actually in a perverse way it might fix immigration, because when tariffs slow the economy enough, no immigrant will want to come here. Can't Congress do something to take away his hammer before he does any more damage?

Jared Szymanski

Provo