I have many good friends and relatives who are Democrats. I would ask one favor of them: to help reel in Nancy Pelosi. She needs to be doing the business of Congress instead of attacking Trump 24 hours a day. This is for the good of the country.

She needs to speak out when people do atrocious things such as holding up a fake head of a sitting president or not speaking out when a member of Congress calls the president a name a drunken bum would not use. She needs to help people show respect for the office.

She needs to show that people who voted for Trump are her responsibility too. She needs to set the example of working across the aisle to get things done. If she does not do her duty and help she will go down in history as a "politician" but never a "statesman." I beg for upstanding Democrats to speak out.

Earl Elmont

Pleasant Grove