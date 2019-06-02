As general managers of the water conservancy districts that provide water to more than 85 percent of Utah’s population, we’ve had the privilege to work extensively with Mike Styler, executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), during his 14-year tenure with the department. Mike has a personal understanding of water as a farmer of irrigated land, a sense of responsibility to Utah’s next generation of residents as a former middle school history teacher, and a sound understanding of policy and government as a former member of the Utah House of Representatives. This collective and varied experience qualified him to lead the department efficiently while establishing programs and initiatives that will enhance the lives of Utah residents for years to come. We’re grateful for his lifelong dedication to public service and wish him well as he leaves the department after a long and successful career.

Ron Thompson

St. George

Tage Flint

Kaysville

Gene Shawcroft

Provo

Richard Bay

West Jordan