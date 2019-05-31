FARMINGTON — A Layton man is facing criminal charges after police say he caused more than $400,000 in damage to a Davis County hospital by breaking a sprinkler head.

On July 9, 2018, Danny Chavez, 27, "while a patient in the psychiatric ward at Davis Hospital, broke a fire suppressant sprinkler head located in his room," according to charging documents.

"The water caused substantial damage to multiple floors of the hospital. According to hospital personnel, the total damage came to $439,912.72," the charges state.

In March, Chavez was sentenced to up to five years in the Utah State Prison on a conviction of theft by deception. In 2013, he was convicted of attempted drug possession, according to court records. And in 2011 he was convicted of felony burglary.