I grew up in a small town with immigrants. There were children who didn’t know English. The schools struggled to help them. Later, I found classmates whose parents were here illegally chose to come here to make their children’s lives better. One classmate had to hide at the mention of ICE and behave perfectly to avoid drawing attention.

Growing up, immigration is something I heard about, but not positively. I thought, “Immigration is someone who came from Mexico.” That’s not right. Immigration is anyone from a foreign country.

The problem is illegal immigration. I didn’t understand why anyone would do it illegally. Living in America my whole life, I never understood living uncomfortably. Some want to come to the United States legally, but the process is so difficult that they feel the need to come illegally. It seems that these people are in a tough place.

I don’t think anyone should come to the United States illegally. It is illegal for a reason. However, I don’t think that immigrants should be turned away because of origin, ethnicity or race.

There is no easy fix. Immigration will not be a topic that solves itself overnight. We need to remember that people are people. Dr. Seuss knew that “a person is a person no matter how small.” It’s true. A person is a person no matter what.

Lynne Garcia

Ogden