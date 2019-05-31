SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority on Friday tweeted the monthlong TRAX rail replacement project is wrapping up a couple of days ahead of schedule and all lines will resume normal service Saturday.

The $8.5 million project replaced the aging track junction at Main Street and 400 South and four turnouts on Main Street and 150 South.

UTA project manager Greg Thorpe said earlier this month the new track junction will be quieter. He also said another TRAX track replacement project is planned for July, but may involve only weekend shutdowns.