Utah Gov. Gary Herbert received a lifetime achievement award from Utah's refugee community during the Refugee Employment Conference at the Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel on Friday. The award, from a grateful community, praises the governor's declaration that Utah would be a welcoming state for refugees at a time when there was great uncertainty regarding refugees being allowed in the United States.

