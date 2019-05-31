ST. GEORGE — Dixie State junior 1B/OF/DH Jake Engel was named NCAA Division II First Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers of America and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association this week. Engel is now the third player in DSU’s NCAA era to earn All-American honors and the first Trailblazer to earn first team accolades (Brett Adams — Daktronics third team in 2010; Tanner Morache — ABCA/Rawlings third team and NCBWA honorable mention in 2016).

Engel (6-2, 195; Tucson, Ariz./Ironwood Ridge HS), who also garnered first team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, NCBWA, D2CCA and ABCA/Rawlings honors, enjoyed a banner junior season as he finished in the top-10 in almost every conference offensive statistical category. He started in 52 of 53 games played this past season and batted .385 (8th RMAC) with team-highs of 14 home runs (7th RMAC) and 52 RBI (tied for 8th RMAC). He finished with 72 total base hits (tied for 10th RMAC), including eight doubles and three triples to go with 56 runs scored (tied for 5th RMAC). In addition, Engel finished sixth in the conference in on-base percentage (.485) and seventh in both walks (31) and slugging percentage (.684).

Engel hit safely in 42 of 53 games this past season, including all four RMAC tournament games, during which he hit an even .500 (8-for-16) with one double, one homer and five RBI on his way to earning all-tournament honors. Engel also collected at least one hit in 27 of 32 RMAC games and hit .372 against conference opponents (45-for-121) with two triples, eight homers and 35 RBI, and was named RMAC Player of the Week on April 2.

Dixie State wrapped up the 2019 season with a 35-19 overall record, which was a 10-win improvement from last season, and included a 23-13 mark and a third-place finish in its first season of RMAC play.

Sports information directors from NCAA Division II schools and conferences sponsoring baseball select the D2CCA All-America and All-Region teams. The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.