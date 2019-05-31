SALT LAKE CITY — There were eight winners of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, all of whom were crowned co-champions, according to CNN.

The winner of the spelling bee was going to receive $50,000. But now all eight of them will take home $50,000 each, which means $400,000 will be distributed among them.

Thursday night was historic. Dr. Jacques Bailly, the official pronouncer, said that there weren’t any challenging words left in the dictionary after 17 rounds, according to CNN. He said whoever was left standing after the next three rounds would be crowned champion. No one missed a word after that.

For the first time in the 92-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the dictionary has lost to the kids as the competition named 8 co-champions. https://t.co/l4T8IL5uFX pic.twitter.com/2Dan3Y5y75 — CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2019

CNN’s John Berman said on “New Day” this morning that the event was the night the dictionary lost and that “they broke the dictionary.”

Berman wasn’t the only one to say that:

Unreal, unprecedented: The Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee ran out of challenging words and eight kids were crowned co-champions. Together, they beat the dictionary. — Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) May 31, 2019

Final score:

The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: 8

Dictionary: 0 https://t.co/6SeeHDcEJU — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 31, 2019

Eight spellers destroy the dictionary and win the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee that ends at 12:05am ET. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 31, 2019

EIGHT co-champions. EACH winning $50,000!



The dictionary lost tonight. pic.twitter.com/wzSdqg2aQG — Ghazala Irshad (@ghazalairshad) May 31, 2019

So how does the dictionary feel?

Well, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary actually conceded to the spelling bee participants on Twitter.

“The Dictionary concedes and adds that it is SO. PROUD,” the account posted.