SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s strategy for handling the Republican Party and President Donald Trump — remains in between a rock and a hard place.

Politico published a profile of Romney Friday morning, which looked inside the Utah senator’s strategy for working with President Donald Trump.

Romney has made a pledge to be independent from Trump, but also step in line with the president, who has received support from Republican voters.

Romney said he’s always caught in the middle when it comes to politics.

“People on the left: ‘You’re not hard enough on the president.’ People on the right: ‘You’re too hard on the president.’ The lane that I’ve chosen has almost no one in it,” Romney told Politico. “There’s a long history and a family trait of saying what you believe and not worrying about what other people think.”

Some interesting tidbits from the profile:

Romney said he’s likely to run again even though some politicians feel he’s on “some sort of a six-year kamikaze mission against Trump.”

As he put it: “If I get everything done in one term, well, I’ll probably not be looking for another term,” Romney said. “But it’s very unlikely. So it’s far more likely that I’ll be here more than one term given the agenda that I have."

Romney supports Trump’s policy to be tough on China and his hawkish approach to Iran.

Romney supports Trump’s traditional Republican policies.

“He’s by and large followed the Republican playbook. So I’ll be with him. The places where I’m not with him from time to time will be matters of conduct or communication that I think are highly divisive or misogynistic or anti-immigrant,” Romney says of Trump. “In places like that, I think it’s important for my own personal integrity to stand up and say, ‘No, I disagree with that.’”

Read more: Inside Romney's Trump strategy (via Politico)

It's not president, but Mitt Romney seems satisfied settling in as a senator (via Deseret News)