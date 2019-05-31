Many parts of the country saw the weather start to heat up this week, and so did the news.
The big story this week was the statement made by special counsel Robert Mueller.
In his first public statementsince he accepted the special prosecutor assignment to investigate Russia's interference with the 2016 presidential election, Mueller told Americans that, "there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election."
Pundits, politicians and reporters were all quick to respond to the statementand speculate what it might mean for President Trump.
News broke Wednesday that White House staff asked Navy officials to keep a ship named after the late Sen. John McCain out of the sight of the president during his trip to Japan.
The story has been controversial, with Trump saying he had no knowledge of the events, but also saying the staffer who gave the orders only meant well.
Tornadoes, thunderstorms and floodinghave battered Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Pennsylvania this week. Kansas is also still recovering from a recent massive tornado.
Some are attributing the extreme weather to climate change, an issue that has been controversial in politics. The record-setting storms, as well as other disastershappening across the continent, have brought up climate change discussions again.
Other news this week includes speculation about what will happen with infrastructure, Trump's tweets, heartbeat bills and Biden's lack of campaign appearances.