SALT LAKE CITY — Unicorns are trash-eating varmints and garden gnomes are skilled lawn mowers in the new teaser trailer for Pixar’s “Onward.”

The trailer dropped Thursday night and shows off a robust cast of fairytale beings, including centaurs, dragons and mermaids, living in a world similar to our own.

It also introduces us to Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s elvish characters, who star in the film.

“Onward” is set in a “suburban fantasy world” and “introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there,” according to Pixar.

“Onward” is the first original film Pixar has introduced since Coco in 2017.

According to Pixar Producer Mark Nielsen, the film will be the first in a new era of original films the studio will be creating following the departure of Pixar Chief John Lasseter earlier this year. “Toy Story 4,” coming out next month, will be the last sequel film Pixar does before focusing on new projects like “Onward.”

“Onward” hits theaters March 6, 2020.