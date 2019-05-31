SPRINGVILLE — A captain in the Orem Department of Public Safety has been appointed Springville’s new police chief.

Craig Martinez, who grew up in Spanish Fork, will be sworn-in prior to the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Immediately following the swearing in, an open house will be held in the Civic Center, 110 S. Main. The public is invited to both events.

Martinez takes over for J. Scott Finlayson, the longest-serving chief of police in the city's history, who stepped down at the end of May. In addition to working for the Orem Department of Public Safety, Martinez served in the Marine Corps and worked for the Utah State Prison, the Utah Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration.