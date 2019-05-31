SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel’s upcoming “Avengers” video game was reannounced this week, and now we know a little bit more about the game.

“Marvel’s Avengers” was first announced via a teaser in January 2017 from Square Enix, but went dark until recently. According to GameSpot, a new leak on the Electronic Entertainment Expo website accidentally revealed the game’s core details earlier than expected before getting pulled down.

The leak apparently reveals a “Marvel’s Avengers Showcase” that will feature behind-the-scenes information from developers at Crystal Dynamics — the studio making the game — and Marvel Games. The leak also confirms the game will allow up to four players to step in the shoes of various heroes.

“This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay,” the description read. “Assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customize your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat."

The game’s previous trailer — which can be seen on YouTube — showed Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s repulsor glove, Thor’s hammer and Bruce Banner’s glasses lying in a collapsed building. The trailer ends with the hashtag #Reassemble, implying players will help the Avengers bounce back after a defeat.

According to the game’s Twitter page, more details will be revealed at Square Enix’s E3 press conference on June 10 at 6 p.m. PT.