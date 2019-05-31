With millions of high school seniors graduating this spring and many of them heading off to college, money is top of mind. Parents everywhere are trying to help their kids figure out how to pay for everything from tuition to groceries as they jump in to freshman year.

Major companies are helping to ease the burden by offering great discounts and perks for college students. Some of the most sought-after items for the college crowd come with big markdowns for students. Some of these may be limited offers, so throw that cap into the air and check out these deals ASAP.

Amazon Prime Student may be one of the best perks out there because it gives college students all the benefits of a regular Prime account for half the price. Normally, a Prime account costs $199 and gets you tons of benefits, including free two-day shipping, exclusive deals and unlimited access to millions of songs, TV shows and movies through Prime Music and Prime Video. Students simply need to provide a valid .edu email address to try out Prime Student for free for six months. The service is just $59 per year after that.

Students will appreciate Prime perks like unlimited photo storage, 20 percent off certain video games and special deals Amazon works out with vendors just for students. You may be asking the same question I did: “Why don’t I just let them use my account?” I figured I could save myself $59 dollars by just allowing my college kids to use the account I already purchase each year. But Julie Law with Amazon explained in an email that the company does not recommend sharing your private account password.

“Prime Student is the best option for current college students,” Law said, and then explained why, pointing out some reasoning that now has me on board with college students having their own accounts. Do you really want to give your freshman free rein to buy whatever he or she wants from Amazon with your credit card? Remember each Amazon account is linked to a payment method, and giving your student access to your account could mean loads of impulse buys for their dorm room charged straight to your account. Also, that college student would have the ability to see every purchase you make through Amazon (say goodbye to any birthday surprises). Amazon Prime Student has no annual commitment and would make a perfect graduation gift for any high school senior.

It’s tough to get through college classes without a laptop. Luckily, Apple has something called Education Pricing available to college students and their parents. These deals extend to lots of other people involved in education, too. Faculty, staff and home-school teachers of all grade levels are also eligible, along with school board members and PTA or PTO executives. Look for discounts on all Mac models, iPads, HomePods and accessories. The deal varies by product, but as an example, a MacBook Air with a 1.8 GHz Dual-Core Processor with Turbo Boost has a price tag of $849. This model with 128 GB of storage would normally cost $999.

College students are going to need some downtime, and what could be better than a package deal from Spotify, Hulu and Showtime? Students need to enter an .edu email address to sign up and will get all three for $4.99 per month. Normally, Hulu with limited ads would cost you $4.99 per month alone. But this deal also gets you Spotify (normally $9.99 per month) and Showtime (normally $10.99 per month) for that low price. Spotify definitely rules the music streaming world right now with more than 50 million songs and 100 million premium subscribers worldwide. Hulu is a great option for students who want entertainment but don’t want to pay for cable. More than 25 million subscribers are using the service to watch TV shows from the major networks, movies and Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Groupon is already full of great deals on nearly everything you want, but students get an even bigger discount. The Groupon Student Program gives an extra 25 percent off everything on the site for the first six months, and then 15 percent off for the rest of college. It’s free to join, and you must agree to give Groupon information like your name and birthday so a third party company, SheerID, can verify you. You will have to reapply for the program every year and Groupon says this deal is for a limited time only.