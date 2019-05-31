SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer’s reign extended to 31 games on Thursday night.

Holzhauer cruised to his 31st consecutive victory, winning $58,612. He secured the victory before the end of the Double Jeopardy round.

To put it in perspective, his opponents, Megan and Rob, finished with $7,599 and $1, respectively, according to USA Today.

Holzhauer was the only one to answer the Final Jeopardy question correctly. The question was, "Its anthem was adopted in 1947 to replace one by Joseph Haydn that had been tainted by association with Nazis."

His answer, "What is Austria?"

Holzhauer’s total climbs to $2,402,538. He is now $118,162 away from tying Ken Jennings, who secured a bag of $2,520,000 back in 2004 after 74 straight wins, according to the New York Post.

We’ve seen Holzhauer earn more than $100,000 in the past — he set the single-game record with $131,127, according to my reporting, shattering his own previous record of $110,914 — so there’s a chance he could secure the win on Friday.