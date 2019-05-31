PROVO — A former Scout leader convicted nearly a decade ago of sexually abusing a 13-year-old Boy Scout has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Bruce Marvin Quick was arrested on Wednesday on his 56th birthday for investigation of 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Provo police served a search warrant on Quick's home on Wednesday. After detectives arrived, they called Quick and requested he return to his house, according to a Utah County Jail report. When he arrived, officers seized his cellphone.

"Upon reviewing the data download of Bruce's cellphone, there were just over 98,000 images recovered from the data download. Upon reviewing a small amount of the 98,000+ total images, I identified 100 images of child pornography. The 100 images were of juvenile males approximately between the ages of 10 and 16 years old," the arresting officer wrote in the report.

In 2000, Quick was convicted of two counts of sex abuse of a child, pleading guilty to one count and no contest to the other, according to court records. Both counts were reduced to second-degree felonies. Quick was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Quick, a Boy Scout leader at that time, was convicted of sexually abusing a 13-year-old Scout.

Utah County Attorney Kay Bryson argued at the time that Quick "should be treated as a pedophile."

"Most of the child pornography found on the data download of Bruce's cellphone were juvenile males around the same age as the juvenile male Bruce was previously charged with sexually abusing," the new report states. "This is a concern … as Bruce has shown a pattern of acting out and viewing juvenile males around the same age many years apart."

Police have asked that Quick be held without bail or a "substantially" high bail.