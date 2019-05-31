I was in Washington, D.C., for meetings and media appearances this week. Going to our nation’s capital in the summertime is always an adventure. The weather is sweltering and the influx of summer tourists makes traveling and moving in and around the city challenging, even exasperating. Yet, there are always lessons to be learned, wonderful people to meet and a sense of history to recognize and remember. Yes, the swamp still matters and has meaning.

I arrived at my hotel at 2 a.m., just hours before former special prosecutor Robert Mueller delivered his first, and what he hoped would be his last, words on the investigation into Russian election meddling that he has led the past two years. Sadly, I think this is the just the beginning of the dog days — not of summer, but of more Mueller.

The angst and frustration looming over our capital city is palpable. The partisan divide was evident in the instant certainty with which political talking heads and analysts spewed their interpretation of what Mueller did and didn’t say, what it means for the president, those running for president in 2020 and members of Congress. Absent in the discussion has been any reference to what it means for the American people or the people of the world.

It is easy to buy into the mood and become mired in the malaise and flustered and frustrated with all that is wrong in Washington. But walking out of the Capitol onto the National Mall changes everything. Very few of the tourists here were focused on, or even aware of, Mueller’s statement. They were focused on other things — the positive lessons of the swamp.

This week, just as on a similar trip last year, I saw thousands and thousands of people from around the world coming to this awful, hot, humid place, from Taiwan and South Africa, the nations of Europe and South America and from every state in the union. These people clearly weren’t coming for the weather. They weren’t coming to see members of Congress. They weren’t coming for the food. They weren’t even coming for our historic buildings, which, by comparison with those in Asia or Europe, aren’t all that old or impressive.

I have often asked myself, “Why do millions of people every year come to Washington and walk around in a kind of quiet reverence, speaking in hushed tones with eyes filled with wonder and awe?”

The answer, of course, is that the people come because this patch of swamp on the Potomac is a place where the principles of freedom, liberty and opportunity loom large. And people come just for the chance to experience such principles for themselves or to ensure their children or grandchildren know why this place and this nation matter.

The swamp always surprises me. I always learn something when I visit — often from unexpected places or people. I attended meetings of the U.S-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, including White House briefings on trade and immigration issues. The focus in these meetings was finding common ground and solutions that would bless the lives of citizens in both countries. I attended a dinner honoring those leaders from Mexico and America who have been good neighbors in promoting peace, prosperity, understanding and cooperation.

The dinner began with a Jewish rabbi offering a thought and a prayer. He quoted Simeon ben Zoma who asked and answered, “Who is wise? One who learns from all people. Who is strong? One who conquers his negative inclination. Who is rich? One who is happy with what he has. Who is honorable? One who honors all of mankind.” These are clearly messages consistent with the founding of the nation.

Messages from the swamp come in many forms. I would not have guessed I would learn such wisdom from a Jewish rabbi while attending a U.S.-Mexico business meeting. Members of Congress, their staff, media and others who work in our capital would do well to think about such principles and then apply them. Even just deploying the principle of honoring all people rather than maligning or demeaning political foes would do wonders for the country.

Despite all our faults and failings as a nation — in our politics, rhetoric and behavior — the principles infused in Washington still ring out, and ring true, as freedom’s last, best hope on earth. The nation’s capital is, at its best, a place for people of all ages and from every land to experience principles and the hope that burns in every human heart.

The swamp still matters and has meaning, not because of the people who work here, but because of the principles that are enshrined here. And it matters for the millions who flock here from the four corners of the earth just for the opportunity to see and experience it for themselves.