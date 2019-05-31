SALT LAKE CITY — The dominating central feature of the new Galaxy’s Edge land in Disneyland is the Millennium Falcon. Parked within the main plaza of the land, the Falcon hosts the Smugglers Run ride and stands as a familiar icon for "Star Wars" fans.

On Wednesday night, George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Bob Iger and Billy Dee Williams took the stage to get the Falcon started. Only it didn’t start — the engine failed and a frustrated Chewbacca actor in the cockpit let out a frustrated roar.

“This is just a little embarrassing,” Bob Iger said. “Is there somebody who knows how to fix this thing?”

Harrison Ford walked onto the stage soon afterward to the delight of spectators. After being asked by Iger if he could fix the Falcon, Ford said, “I’ll give it a try, Bob.”

Then in an endearing tribute to the late Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca alongside Ford’s Han Solo, Ford banged on the Falcon and called out “Peter, this one’s for you” as the ride started up and fireworks went off around the land.

“Can anyone fix this thing?”



Harrison Ford comes out to hit the Millennium Falcon and open #GalaxysEdge.



“Peter,” he said. “This one’s for you.” pic.twitter.com/A8MGkCUYq8 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 30, 2019

"Star Wars" fans expressed their appreciation for Ford’s tribute on social media.

Catch me crying my eyes out over Harrison Ford showing up to fix the Millennium falcon during the Galaxy’s Edge opening live stream and saying “Peter this one is for you”

Galaxy’s Edge is so much more then a theme park, it’s a legacy that artist, actors, and dreamers made. — Glory Pazdra🧡 (@GPazdra) May 30, 2019

“Catch me crying my eyes out over Harrison Ford showing up to fix the Millennium falcon during the Galaxy’s Edge opening live stream and saying ‘Peter this one is for you,’” @GPazdra tweeted.

That was a beautiful moment, Harrison Ford is a real class act and there was no ay he was going to let the evening pass without remembering his old friend, Peter Mayhew 😢 #GalaxysEdge #RIPPeterMayhew pic.twitter.com/pNA9LV14t1 — MrDaftPrawn ❄️ (@MrDaftPrawn) May 30, 2019

“That was a beautiful moment, Harrison Ford is a real class act and there was no (w)ay he was going to let the evening pass without remembering his old friend, Peter Mayhew,” @MrDaftPrawn tweeted.

Me a few hours ago: The world is a horrible place.



Me, after watching Harrison Ford say "Peter (Mayhew), this is for you," and pound on the Millennium Falcon to open #StarWarsGalaxysEdge : pic.twitter.com/90CPsd2Yoj — Kevin Necessary (@knecessary) May 30, 2019

Galaxy’s Edge will open Friday, May 31.