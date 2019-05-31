Nate Edwards, BYU
BYU basketball player Yoeli Childs speaks to the media during a press conference Thursday, May 30, 2019 about returning to BYU after withdrawing from the NBA draft.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 31.

What really happened to Lauren McCluskey? The inside story of her tragic death

Capital murder charge was key to finding Lizzy, prosecutor says

Are learning styles a myth? There may be a better way to learn, experts say

Yoeli Childs turns down lucrative pro offer, wants to 'make something special happen for BYU'

George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford got together last night. Here's what they did

Historic agreement could open up overseas markets for Western states' natural gas

A look ahead to your weekend

A look at our top-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • US stock futures, Asian markets sink after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico | CNN
  • South Korean Daily Says That Kim Jong-un Executed and Purged Top Nuclear Negotiators | The New York Times
  • Stunning video shows the packed peaks of Mount Everest amid deadly season | USA Today
  • New Hampshire Abolishes Death Penalty As Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto | NPR
