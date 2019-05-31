SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 31.
What really happened to Lauren McCluskey? The inside story of her tragic death
Capital murder charge was key to finding Lizzy, prosecutor says
Are learning styles a myth? There may be a better way to learn, experts say
Yoeli Childs turns down lucrative pro offer, wants to 'make something special happen for BYU'
George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford got together last night. Here's what they did
Historic agreement could open up overseas markets for Western states' natural gas
A look ahead to your weekend
- Your Weekend: The rain is (almost) done, right? Go outside for these weekend events
- As Utah's jazz legend Joe McQueen turns 100, his 'grandson' Brad Wheeler knows that 'the Lord listens to Joe'
- Movie review: Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' could blast its way to Broadway
- Theater review: Jack Black's movie is better, but the kids are still hard-core in Eccles' 'School of Rock'
- Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge by the numbers
A look at our top-read stories:
- Missing Utah girl's body recovered just 1/2 block from her home
- We rode Disneyland's Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Here's what we learned
- Jada Pinkett Smith admits she had a pornography addiction before she was married
- BYU Cougars' Yoeli Childs withdrawing from NBA draft, returning to school
- Do you know where your paper and plastic go? How China caused a recycling crisis in America
News from the U.S. and world:
- US stock futures, Asian markets sink after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico | CNN
- South Korean Daily Says That Kim Jong-un Executed and Purged Top Nuclear Negotiators | The New York Times
- Stunning video shows the packed peaks of Mount Everest amid deadly season | USA Today
- New Hampshire Abolishes Death Penalty As Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto | NPR