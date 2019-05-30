On Wednesday night, Real traveled to Canada to take on the Montreal Impact. The Impact scored the first two goals of the night, in the 45th and 68th minutes. Sam Johnson closed the gap with an 84th-minute goal, but that was all Real could muster offensively, falling 2-1.

Nick Rimando (5.5) — Rimando did guess wrong on the 68th-minute penalty kick, but what goalie hasn't? His two saves kept the match close, but Rimando couldn't do much to help the young and inexperienced backline.

Donny Toia (4.5) — Toia struggled from the get-go. He got beat in the first minute of the match, and in the 67th minute, he fouled Bacary Sagna in the box, leading to Montreal's second goal.

Erik Holt (6) — Manning the left centerback position, Holt hung in there next to Justen Glad. The two haven't had a lot of starters minutes together, but their time training together showed some promise.

Justen Glad (6) — Glad, like Toia, got beat early, but he did enough to get in the way, redirecting Saphir Taïder's strike off the crossbar.

Brooks Lennon (6) — Lennon played quality defense, but really struggled to get involved with the offensive attack. With only eight total shots for Real, there weren't very many opportunities for an assist or goal from Lennon.

Justin Portillo (6) — Portillo was a key cog in Real's 57 percent possession rate. Unfortunately, it led to half as many shot attempts as Montreal had.

Damir Kreilach (7) — Kreilach was assertive all night when he had possession of the ball. He had an assist, and he also got fouled on five separate occasions, as he looked to move the ball forward.

Jefferson Savarino (6.5) — Savarino's creativity led to 0 goals and 0 assists in this match. He is on pace for three assists this season, a far cry from the eight assists he has averaged the last two seasons.

Albert Rusnák (6) — The Slovakian created three chances for his teammates, but none of them found the back of the net.

Joao Plata (5) — Playing in most of the match, Plata only took one shot and had trouble working with the offensive third.

Sam Johnson (7) — Including his goal in this match, Johnson has been on a scoring tear. He has scored in five of the last eight matches.

Substitutes:

Corey Baird (5) — Baird entered the match for Albert Rusnák in the 56th minute. His impact on the field led to 0 shots on goal.

Sebastian Saucedo (5.5) — Bofo took the pitch in the 69th minute for Joao Plata. Not much materialized, as Bofo looked to get others involved.

Aaron Herrera (N/A) — In the 84th minute, Herrera subbed into the match for Donny Toia.