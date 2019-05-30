Dixie State sophomore Billie Hatch has been selected to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 6 Women’s Track/Cross Country Team, as selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America, to mark the first CoSIDA Academic honoree in DSU cross-country and track history.

Hatch, who carries a 3.92 GPA as a criminal justice major, enjoyed a record-setting campaign on the track, garnering USTFCCCA All-Region honors to go with selections to the All-RMAC first team and the Academic All-RMAC first team. Hatch claimed four victories during the 2019 season, including a first-place finish in the 10,000m at the RMAC Championships. Additionally, she finished the year ranked No. 13 nationally in 10,000m and set four DSU records during the season, including the 1,500m (4:57.72), 3,000m (10:15.79), 5,000m (17:37.23) and the 10,000m (35:47.29).

Hatch also posted an exceptional year in cross-country during the 2018 season, and became just the second (Rachel Young, 2012) DSU cross-country runner to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships. Hatch earned second team All-RMAC and USTFCCCA All-Region honors and logged five top-20 finishes during the season, including a fifth-place mark at the UNLV Invitational (5K; 19:32.4) on Sept. 22, a 16th-place finish (6K; 22:31.9) at the RMAC Championships on Nov. 3, and an 18th-place performance (6K; 22:24.1) at the NCAA Division II South Central Region Championships on Nov. 17.

To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director. The Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be announced later this month.