Two people died in a small plane crash outside Grover, Wayne County, on Friday, May 24, 2019.

GROVER, Wayne County — Officials have identified a California couple killed when their small plane crashed in southern Utah last week.

Christian C. Simonsen and Lynne Ann Anderson-Simonsen of Morgan Hill, California, died May 24, according to Wayne County officials. Their ages were not released.

After the crash, Wayne County Sheriff's Office received a call from witnesses who reported they lost sight of the plane, heard what sounded like an explosion and saw smoke, the sheriff's office said in a news release last week.

Crews responded to Miner’s Mountain Road near Grover, a small community outside of Torrey, to find "a large debris field" and fire, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

