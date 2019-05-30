TAYLORSVILLE — Keisha White picked the prime time to have an outing unlike she's ever had during her career on Thursday, and in the process led the way in West's 17-5 route over Bountiful in the 5A state championship game.

White tallied three home runs in the game, with her teammates adding another seven in what was a power display unlike most have ever seen from a prep softball team. Considering the venue was none other than the 5A championship made it all the more impressive.

"We've worked so hard for it," said West coach Keith Lopati. "Today and yesterday were a testament to how hard these girls have worked because they've done it all year. I'm glad they showed up ... They rose to the occasion."

Rose to the occasion indeed.

The prospect in front of the Panthers was a daunting one entering Thursday as they were the final team to advance out of the one-loss bracket, and therefore needed two wins in as many games over the Braves. But according to players and coaches, they came into Thursday's play confident and ready to get at it, despite the disappointment of dropping down to the one-loss bracket the day before.

"We were prepared for it. Either way," Lopati said. "If we go the long route or the short route, we knew it was going to be tough ... We have a great team ... and we bounced back. We were awesome."

Thursday's play started out with West avenging Wednesday's loss to Roy in the form of a 6-1 win and then steadily showing even more impressive play with a 12-2 win over Bountiful, leading up to the 17-5 final win for the championship.

Silas Walker, Deseret News The West High School softball team waits for Huntyr Ava (54) at home plate after she hit a home run against Bountiful High School during the 5A softball championship at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

"This morning when we all got on the bus we definitely had a different attitude," White said. "We all wanted to win and I definitely saw it coming today."

The first two innings of Thursday's final game ended in a scoreless tie, which West's Daisy Taloa broke with a 2-run home run over the left-center field fence. The fourth inning was the one that truly put the stamp on the game's ultimate outcome, with the Panthers accounting for nine runs on five home runs. White came to the plate twice in the inning and smacked two home runs, which both cleared the center field fence.

Fittingly, it was White finishing off the offensive assault for West, lifting a high fly ball over the left field fence in the fifth inning to cut the game short. As one of the team's seniors she put the onus on herself to step up big and came through with the best performance of her high school career.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Bountiful High School faces West High School during the 5A softball championship at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

"Really, it was all seven of our seniors," White said of what led the way on Thursday. "We pulled each other in separately, away from the coaches, and just said that it all depends on us ... We all love each other and it really came down that we didn't come into the tournament (with a) 25-1 (record) just to go home without a championship."

Another one of those seniors was pitcher Mikayla Ulibarri, who threw every pitch for her team during Thursday's marathon, much like she has for the entire season.

"She was lights out," Lopati said of Ulibarri's play, which included a home run. "She was an awesome pitcher and did everything we asked her to do on top of hitting for power. She did it all for us."

The championship was a big one for a West team that dominated throughout the regular season from a school that isn't often one that features dominant programs.

"It definitely means a lot going out with a state championship," White said. "...Our community is all out here to support us and it means a lot to us because we don't really win a lot out there on the Salt Lake west side. It just feels amazing."