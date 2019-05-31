SALT LAKE CITY — A newspaper in China issued a warning to the United States on Wednesday about the country possibly cutting off rare earth minerals in response to trade talk escalation, USA Today reports.

“We advise the U.S. side not to underestimate the Chinese side’s ability to safeguard its development rights and interests. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!” wrote the People’s Daily, a Chinese newspaper for the Communist Party of China.

The words were shared in a commentary piece called “United States, don’t underestimate China’s ability to strike back.”

Flashback: The People’s Daily used the phrase “Don’t say we didn’t warn you” back in 1962 when China was at war with India and right before the China-Vietnam War in 1979, according to USA Today.

“Will rare earths become a counter weapon for China to hit back against the pressure the United States has put on for no reason at all? The answer is no mystery,” the paper said, according to USA Today.

Context: Trade talks between the United States and China escalated this month after both international powers slapped each other with tariffs, according to CNBC. China’s threat of restricting earth mineral sales to the United States comes in direct response to President Donald Trump speaking out against Huawei sales in the U.S.

China has been one of the leaders in mining rare earth minerals and has become one of the world’s largest producers of those minerals, NPR reports.

The United States imported 80 percent of rare earth compounds from China between 2014 and 2017, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The value of those rare earth compounds hovered around $160 million in 2018, which is up from $137 million in 2017, according to NPR.