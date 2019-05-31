SALT LAKE CITY — “Toy Story 4” has one goal — dethrone “Incredibles 2.”

Disney/Pixar will reportedly have “a great shot” at setting a new opening record for animated films with the release of “Toy Story 4,” according to Deadline.

The Disney/Pixar film would have to topple “Incredibles 2,” which earned $182.6 million during its three-day opening weekend last year.

But a $200 million opening weekend “is not out of the question,” according to Deadline.

However, Variety has a more conservative estimate, saying “Toy Story 4” could earn $100 to $150 million during the opening weekend.

“Those numbers could fluctuate as the studio ramps up marketing efforts over the next three weeks, but positive reviews and strong word of mouth could propel that figure higher,” according to Variety.

Analysts predict “Toy Story 4” could do 10% better than “Incredibles 2,” especially since Disney recently had success with “Avengers: Endgame,” which saw a $357.1 million opening weekend, according to Deadline.

Both Fandango and Atom Tickets have reported that first day ticket sales for “Toy Story 4” are already outperforming “Incredibles 2,” Deadline reports.

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters nine years after “Toy Story 3,” which earned $110 million at the box office on its opening weekend. The film secured a bag of more than $1 billion in total box office sales.