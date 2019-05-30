TAYLORSVILLE — After the final out, Herriman celebrated its back-to-back 6A softball championship, after a 9-3 win over Layton, by gathering around one of the senior leaders, Libby Parkinson.

Parkinson pitched the entire game, allowing one run through six innings before Layton scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Parkinson also sparked a six-run third inning that was the difference in the game with a two-run home run blast to right field.

Parkinson won her second state championship on the field that she will be playing on in college, as she committed to play softball at Salt Lake Community College.

“Libby has supported us all. Last year, she came in clutch, she’s clutch this year. We’re going to miss her a lot,” Herriman head coach Heidi McKissick said.

Parkinson’s development into a player who will be getting a scholarship to play softball at SLCC was aided by Herriman’s coaches and her teammates.

“I just want girls to know that no matter who you are or where you come from, that you can do this. When I came to this program, I was a 5-foot-nothing freshman and I couldn’t hit it out of the infield. Just through these girls and these coaches, I’ve become better,” Parkinson said.

After Herriman exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning of the 6A semifinal game to advance to the championship game, the Mustangs showed that they could put together the same kind of performance in the championship game. During the third inning, Herriman scored six runs and each passing run crossing home plate seemed to buoy the Mustangs more and more as the hits kept coming.

Layton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Halle Duke RBI single, but it would be the only lead the Lancers had. Parkinson hit her two-run home run to open the floodgates in the bottom of the third for the Mustangs.

“It was awesome. I put a little pressure on myself. I was just like, ‘I got to get it done, got to get it done for these girls.' I love to contribute,” Parkinson said.

Allie Madsen hit a sacrifice fly that brought Taegan Smith home, then Alexis Smith hit a two-run single, followed by a Layton error that made the score 6-1 Mustangs.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Herriman's Libby Parkinson screams as she runs past second base after hitting a home run during the 6A softball championships against Layton at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Herriman won 9-3.

Herriman wasn’t done yet, as Sydnee Hoffman cranked an RBI single in the fourth inning. Herriman added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Taegan Smith hit a two-run double. Layton scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Throughout the playoff run for Herriman, the Mustangs got contributions from everyone, matching with their team motto — "Play for Her."

“It was a team thing. All 24 (girls), not just one or two,” McKissick said.

The Mustangs will remember this championship for a long time. It proved they could repeat as champions and it was the cumulation of a tournament delayed for three days.

“We won the crazy tournament. That was our year. We won the crazy one,” Parkinson said.