SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a photo on Facebook that will definitely make you question whether or not to eat poppy seed muffins.

The CDC issued a warning against ticks — a constant pain in the neck around the summer months. And the photo used by the CDC shows a poppy seed muffin with … ticks.

“Ticks can be as small as a poppy seed. There are 5 ticks in this photo. Can you spot them? Learn how to prevent tick bites and protect yourself,” wrote the CDC.

Ticks can be as small as a poppy seed. There are 5 ticks in this photo. Can you spot them? Learn how to prevent tick bites and protect yourself. http://bit.ly/2WcRqnr Posted by CDC on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Social media users responded to the post with disgust at the muffins, according to Fox News.

“The majority of social media users swore off the baked good but some joked that the repulsive post would help their waistline,” according to Fox News.

But, according to Fox News, the CDC posted the same picture last year, too.

Ticks typically live in grassy, bushy and wooded areas. They can even live on animals.

“Spending time outside walking your dog, camping, gardening or hunting could bring you in close contact with ticks. Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood,” according to the CDC.