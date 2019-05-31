SALT LAKE CITY — Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about relationships in her latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” a Facebook Watch series.

Pinkett Smith said her ego can sometimes bring out darker emotions, according to People magazine.

“I’ve done some very unloving things to people that I love because of my fear and my ego,” she told her daughter Willow Smith, who is also on the show. “Because once my ego kicks in, we in trouble. That Jada, baby, she ain’t cute.”

She said the other version of her can be “vicious” and “mean.” But Pinkett Smith said she and her husband, Will Smith, have often discussed how love and fear act together.

“Even in my pain, I’ve had to learn to be more open, more honest, more vulnerable. Not go to the space of ego and lay it down,” she said. “Will and I had a conversation recently that love and fear are fraternal twins. Any time you’re trying to love on a deep level, you’ll come up against the vicious face of fear.”

