SALT LAKE CITY — Say goodbye to Pizza Hut’s original recipe. It’s about to change.

Pizza Hut has revealed that it will change its recipe for the Original Pan Pizza for the first time since it was delivered to Americans back in 1980, according to USA Today.

“Pizza Hut has a rich history of things we’re known for, and creator of the Original Pan Pizza is certainly at the top of the list,” said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer at Pizza Hut, in a statement. “Re-inventing our most iconic Pizza Hut menu item is just another way we’re showing our customers that as a company we’re about the pizza first and will never become complacent when it comes to taste.”

The updated recipe will include a new type of cheese and sauce. The crust will be crispier, too. Oh, and Pizza Hut will use a new type of pan.

"We’ve put a lot of energy and love into refining this beloved pizza and are eager for customers to taste the unbelievable difference first-hand," said Penny Shaheen, Pizza Hut's senior director of culinary innovation and strategy, in a statement.

The new Original Pan Pizza is available now at all stores across the country.

Why it matters: “Changes to Pizza Hut's best-known menu item comes as competition tightens with its closest competitors, Domino's and Papa John's. For the first time last year, Domino's had more sales than Pizza Hut,” according to CNN.

More: Pizza Hut didn’t have a successful fourth quarter for 2018, according to Fortune. The company has partnered with the NFL and has added a new beer service to help bring in new customers.