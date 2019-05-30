SALT LAKE CITY — Washington Elementary School students were in for a tuneful surprise when they stepped into their school's gymnasium Thursday afternoon.

As students flooded into the small gymnasium, they were greeted by indie rock band Jared & The Mill, who performed before revealing they had brought instruments to donate to the school.

Band members asked students to come up to the stage and try out the two dozen instruments for the first time: six trombones, six flutes, six trumpets and six clarinets. Many students attempted to play each of the instruments and were cheered by their peers if they were able to make a noise.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Students at Washington Elementary School in Salt Lake City cheer after learning their school is receiving 23 instruments on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The school received trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets to start a music program when school starts in the fall.

The instruments, which came from the Can'd Aid Foundation, an organization known for donating instruments to public schools, will be used to jump-start the elementary school's new music program.

As the band played its ballads, children dressed in costumes, oversized sunglasses and fake mustaches screamed and clapped to the rhythm.

The school's assistant principal, Jason Finch, said the foundation contacted the school two months ago with the intentions to help.

"They knew we had students that could benefit from donation of instruments," he said. "Little did they know then, that it would be helpful to us because we are starting a new band, orchestra and choir program next year."

Finch said the gift from the foundation was "perfect timing" as the school had not yet acquired the instruments.

"We're so grateful for them for picking us, to do this and bringing Jared & The Mill here to inspire the students and encourage their music education," he said.

"The earlier the better, it's like learning a foreign language. The sooner you learn that foreign language the more fluent you become," Finch said. "Once a student has an instrument in their hands in earlier years of their life, it can formulate and change their life and help them develop a talent. It gets them involved and that's the best medicine for a successful student."

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Anthony Salazar tries to play a euphonium at Washington Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The school received a donation of trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets to start a music program when school starts in the fall.

Sixth-grader Anthony Salazar, 12, said it was "pretty fun" to test out the new instruments for the first time on stage.

Shylayshia Peña, 8, who is in the third-grader and enjoys singing, called the donation of the instruments was "awesome."

Abbie Trevino, band teacher and music specialist for Salt Lake City School District, said she's excited about the new music programs beginning this fall.

"Students at this age find music really exciting. It's a creative outlet for them," she said. "Music is art, math, science and multi-curricular."

As a teacher, she said it was exciting to watch children pick up instruments they've never held before.

"To see them get to play these expensive, quality band instruments, not every student has that opportunity, but these students will get to pick their instrument and they'll get to study that instrument for a year or two, if they choose," she said.

Band frontman Jared Kolesar said he, along with his bandmates, all attended public schools growing up and they picked up instruments between third and fourth grade. He said it made sense for the band to be involved in the foundation's efforts to provide accessibility to instruments to children in public schools.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Anthony Salazar holds a euphonium while Andre Madrid tries to play a trombone with music specialist Abbie Trevino and Jason Finch, assistant principal at Washington Elementary School, in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The school received a donation of trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets to start a music program when school starts in the fall.

As as a child, Kolesar said he found solace in his school's music rooms and that those spaces are important for students who might not do so well in social spaces or for those who don't want to play sports or hang out in the cafeteria.

"Music gave me the opportunity to not feel so alone in the world," he said. "The developmental benefits are undeniable... but (music) gives the kids who feel like the weirdos a place to be themselves."

Near the end of the set the band took questions from the children, answering questions ranging from, "Do you have a YouTube channel?" to "Do you like Harry Potter?" and the question that got the biggest reaction from teachers and the band members — "How old are you?"

"Twenty-nine," Kolesar joked. "We're all pretty much 29."