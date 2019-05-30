SALT LAKE CITY — Inside the Schofield household, Anthony and Dawn called their son by his middle name, Donovhan.

It wasn’t until he was enrolled in school that he realized his full name was actually Admiral Donovhan Schofield.

With his father stationed in the Navy, Admiral was born in London, England, but grew up a diehard fan of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls after returning to America at a young age to settle in Zion, Illinois.

“Ever since I was young, my dad handed me these VHS tapes, ‘His Airness,’ ‘Air Time’ and ‘Come Fly with Me.’ I used to play those over and over and over,” Admiral recalled. “I wanted to be just like Mike, honestly.

“Running back and forth, running back on my Fisher-Price rim, just playing in the house and my family announcing: ‘No. 23, Admiral Schofield.’”

Now at 22 years old, Admiral is in a position to reach his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA with the draft set for June 20. The Tennessee star will be working out alongside former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen II, Houston’s Armoni Brooks, Virginia’s Ty Jerome, Michigan’s Jordan Poole and Mississippi’s Quinndary Weatherspoon on Friday afternoon at the Utah Jazz practice facility.

Bowen also participated in a pre-draft workout for the Jazz last offseason, before ultimately deciding to sign with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.

“It was good. The Utah workout was tough because that elevation will get you,” Bowen recalled during the 2019 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. “Going about that, I learned a lot. I learned a lot through all my (pre-draft) workouts. I learned so much.”

With Utah holding the No. 23 pick, Schofield is hoping to go in the first round. CBS Sports has the 6-foot-6, 241-pound guard listed to go to the Jazz on their mock draft, while others have him outside of the first round.

“It would be great to be on that team and play with Donovan Mitchell and play in front of that crowd,” Schofield said of potentially joining the Jazz. “They’re really energetic, they’ve got a nice core and they’re on the right track right now.”

NBADraft.net also has Schofield’s player comparison listed as Utah forward Jae Crowder with his toughness and solid range. He averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds on 41.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc during his senior season at Tennessee and although his Jordan fandom remains strong, he also has a deep respect for some of MJ’s biggest rivals in Salt Lake City.

“My perception of Utah is that they were lethal. That pick-and-roll with John Stockton and Karl Malone is legendary,” Schofield told the Deseret News. “John Stockton is the all-time leader in assists and him and Karl Malone were a lethal tandem and hopefully I can bring some of that excitement with Donovan Mitchell, playing a different role of course, but just playing alongside and providing some type of help in Utah and bringing some excitement to the fans.”