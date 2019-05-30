SALT LAKE CITY — Less than 24 hours before his father, Henry Martinez, was officially announced on Thursday as a new assistant coach of the men's basketball team at the University of Utah, news broke that the Runnin' Utes received a commitment from elite California guard Ian Martinez.

Steve Fryer of the Orange County Register first reported Martinez's commitment on Wednesday, and Martinez later posted a tweet confirming the news.

Listed by 247 Sports as 6-feet-3 and 165 pounds, Martinez is ranked by that site as the 78th best prospect in the country for 2020 and the 17th best shooting guard.

According to 247 Sports, Martinez also received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Ole Miss and Cal State Northridge.

For the class of 2020, Utah has received a commitment from one other player according to 247 Sports, Sky View's Mason Falslev.

Should Martinez stick with his commitment, he would join a Runnin' Utes backcourt that already has a bevy of young talent.