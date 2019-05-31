Deseret News
Letter to the editor

It's disappointing to see people hold the belief that scientific theories are mere hypothesis and become laws when supported by evidence. Scientific laws describe phenomenon. Theories explain why they happen and must be well substantiated and supported by easily replicated observations and experiments.

No scientific theory commonly supported today is just wishful thinking. Let's stop perpetuating the bizarre myth of theories as guesses and let's stop championing beliefs as facts.

Colton Goodrich

Syracuse

