In reviewing a few of the important attributes of living a responsible life I have come to the conclusion that prosperity, possessions and high level of achievements are not the absolute formula of a life worth living. There are many other considerations to ponder as we take inventory of our lives in our later years.

First on my list is family, faith and friends, that without them life would have no purposeful meaning. Next would be livable shelter, healthy food and quality education. Gainful employment and enjoyable recreation are important essentials for everyday living.

In today’s concerns we need a strong measure of life safety and property protection from our law enforcement and fire and rescue services.

These attributes listed above are by no means a substitute for a gainful lifestyle. They are only listed as a benchmark for living a responsible life that is not envious of others who may have achieved a higher standard of living.

Many of us who have lived through severe recessions and World War II with its shortage and rationing are always grateful for the times when normalcy returns and life becomes enjoyable again. Living in the USA is in itself a life worth living.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island