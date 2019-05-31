Publishing terrorist content on social media platforms isn’t only dangerous for its ability to radicalize and promote violence; it also increases a sense of division and mistrust within society.

Now, companies and governments are working together to create safer online spaces, and they should follow through on the pledges recently made in the Christchurch Call pact in France earlier this month. At stake is the capacity to limit the radicalization of terrorists, create a safer worship environment for people of faith and enhance trust across religious differences.

Recent attacks on Mother Emmanuel AME Church in South Carolina, the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Shrine of St. Anthony in Sri Lanka, and on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, have elevated the visibility of violence against religious groups and highlighted ongoing needs for safety.

Targeting of houses of worship is an age-old phenomenon, says Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago specializing in international security affairs. But as Deseret News reporter Gillian Friedman writes, something is different about recent acts of violence.

What’s different is the rise of social media, whose role in these events is dangerous for several reasons. It creates incentives for more violence by offering infamy to perpetrators, and it sows distrust within societies. Most obviously, however, it allows radical ideas to float around in like-minded communities often shrouded in anonymity. This phenomenon is at play both in the recruitment tactics of ISIS and in the promotion of violence within fringe conspiracy groups where hatred trumps rational engagement.

The attack in Christchurch, which left 51 people dead, is one of the most extreme examples of this. The shooter livestreamed the violence, broadcasting the footage around the world before Facebook could take it down. The video lived on, popping up again and again from other Facebook and YouTube users despite the two companies working overtime to stop the video from reproducing. The shooter reportedly had been radicalized by reading far-right content online and digitally published his own manifesto with similar rhetoric before opening fire in two mosques.

The response from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quick and decisive. She called upon the news media to avoid reporting the shooter’s name and orchestrated a swift move toward stricter gun control in New Zealand.

But beyond her borders, she is creating a framework for better collaboration between governments and company leaders. In Paris this month, Ardern convened world leaders and social media representatives to address the need for content moderation and new practices for covering terrorist events. While the pact is nonbinding, it signals a step in the right direction for new rules — both public and private — that can address this issue.

In addition to reducing the likelihood of another attack, the commitments in the pact could reduce the negative effects that often come after violent tragedies. By focusing on victims instead of perpetrators and by judiciously moderating content, new practices could increase empathy instead of sowing fear and mistrust between religious and secular communities.