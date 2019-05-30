SANDY — Sandy public utilities director Tom Ward was reinstated Thursday after an outside investigation found that the city's response to a fluoride overfeed in February "was within industry standards."

The report, completed by the law firm Parsons, Behle and Latimer and released by the city Thursday, also concluded that "Sandy failed to comply with technical regulatory notice requirements," but it didn't hide information from the public.

The Feb. 5 incident, which sent undiluted hydrofluorosilicic acid from a malfunctioning pump into part of the city's drinking water system, affected 1,500 households, schools and businesses, and sickened 239 people.

The concentrate in its undiluted form is classified as a hazardous, poisonous material that, while it contains fluoride, also contains arsenic, lead, copper, manganese, iron and aluminum. It is a byproduct from phosphate mining operations, according to a report by the law firm in April.

After the incident, Sandy was hit with three drinking water violations by the Utah Division of Drinking Water on March 4.

According to the report released Thursday, Ward "generally conveyed thoughtfulness about his decisions, provided reasoning for those decisions and accepted responsibility for public utilities' actions."

"We are glad to have Tom Ward back directing the Public Utilities Department, said Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn in a statement. "The report clearly states that mistakes in communication were made but his department’s prompt response to the fluoride overfeed mitigated the impact on residents. It is easy to look back at an event with hindsight and want to make different decisions, but I believe Tom made the best choices with the information he had at the time."

