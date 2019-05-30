SALT LAKE CITY — “I’ll be back” is a threat not lightly made by former California “Governator” and forever Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now he’s back — and he’s rapping.

According to AV Club, the actor and bodybuilder made his rap debut in “Pump It Up - The Motivation Song,” which was released by Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier on YouTube. The song is about Schwarzenegger’s journey from bodybuilder to stardom in the United States, and features the man himself kinda-sorta rapping in a very methodical, monotone fashion.

“Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be. Not what, but who — if you believe success will come to you, work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true,” Schwarzenegger raps.

The video features images and video of a young Schwarzenegger and plenty of weight-lifting. And in case you were wondering, yes, the actor does say “hasta la vista, baby,” and “I’ll be back.” Over and over again.

Some Twitter users are a little baffled but feeling the inspirational message. Others really aren’t liking it.

@Schwarzenegger #Rap song, l love it, l'm really listening to inspiring songs in the lyrics at the moment..... from different artists, this one means a lot to me....l need to hear more...is there nothing #ToughGuy 💪cannot do. — MaryM Robin ✒📝 ☕The Mary Way (@MaryMRobin) May 30, 2019

Me: “I don’t understand what’s happening, but that’s kind of cute.” — Luciana Williams (@GregariousOtter) May 30, 2019

THAT ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER RAP IS FLAMES WHEW 🧯🧯🧯👀👀 — Jordan Royale (@jordanisroyale) May 30, 2019

Regardless of how you feel about action movie mainstays laying down sick beats, Schwarzenegger can next be seen as the Terminator in “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which arrives in theaters on Nov. 1.