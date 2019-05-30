SALT LAKE CITY — The owner of the raccoon dogs terrorizing Clarborough, Nottinghamshire, would like his pets back, please.

According to BBC, the unnamed owner of the fox-like animals is focusing on finding his tanukis, which are a male and female couple. The two animals dug out of their pen on Tuesday and have since been spotted attacking other animals, as I reported yesterday for Deseret News.

However, the owner doesn’t want his neighbors to think they’re in any serious danger. "They have escaped and that is my mistake but it is important people don't think these animals are especially dangerous," he said.

The owner is also apparently considering using a “thermal imaging drone” to find his pets.

Yesterday I reported that the raccoon dogs were caught attacking a goat named Betty and a pony named Peaches. Neither animal was seriously injured, and their owners, Mandy and David Marsh, were able to chase the raccoon dog away.

“My husband went out. … He came back and he said to me 'you are going to have to come and see this, there is something in the field attacking the pony and I have absolutely no idea what it is,’” Mandy Marsh said.

The United Kingdom also has strict laws about keeping tanukis as pets. According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the animals are difficult to domesticate, smelly and originally native to Eastern Asia, making them an invasive species.