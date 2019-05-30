SALT LAKE CITY — Seeing the CGI-realistic versions of “Lion King” characters has proven to be a bit of an adjustment for some fans.

First came Scar, now comes Pumbaa.

What happened: Disney dropped a new teaser and new character posters for “The Lion King” Thursday.

The posters feature Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar and everyone’s favorite duo, Timon and Pumbaa.

Except Pumbaa looks a bit too similar to an actual warthog for some people’s tastes, and it’s freaking social media users out.

I see this in my sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/urbMJAOn2k — Brandon‎⍟ (@FantasmicEars) May 30, 2019

we were talking about how scary pumbaa looks in the new lion king so i uh. turned his poster into a horror movie poster pic.twitter.com/fLnDzcJKr5 — Sof 🏹 (@LobsterScoundrl) May 30, 2019

Also, me after seeing that Pumbaa character poster pic.twitter.com/4DW8tL8OI3 — Chris Ranta (@rantaclaus97) May 30, 2019

seth rogen is

PUMBAA pic.twitter.com/5JMaZvjOPd — pedor (@pedraum_quejero) May 30, 2019

Pumbaa looks like he walked in from the set of The Witch. pic.twitter.com/MvxFIucl2A — Scott Stamper (@DerfelMacGuffin) May 30, 2019

Remember how kind of adorable Pumbaa was in the original? Like he was kind of an idiot but a lovable one you just wanted to hug?



Now, imagine being face to face with this animal. You wouldn’t want to hug this. I know I don’t. pic.twitter.com/pcZvNPnRlw — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) May 30, 2019

A few fans have come to Pumbaa’s defense.

Do people not realize that realistic animals aren’t going to look animated? Pumbaa looks fine. pic.twitter.com/GBykjWzjY2 — Bee 🐝@ Home (@beenerdish) May 30, 2019

did y’all really expect pumbaa to not look like a warthog...? pic.twitter.com/8i9erNNAjm — 🌨 (@sotaylorwaslike) May 30, 2019

Pumbaa (played by Seth Rogan) will return to the big screen July 19.