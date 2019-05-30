SALT LAKE CITY — Seeing the CGI-realistic versions of “Lion King” characters has proven to be a bit of an adjustment for some fans.
First came Scar, now comes Pumbaa.
What happened: Disney dropped a new teaser and new character posters for “The Lion King” Thursday.
The posters feature Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar and everyone’s favorite duo, Timon and Pumbaa.
Except Pumbaa looks a bit too similar to an actual warthog for some people’s tastes, and it’s freaking social media users out.
“I see this in my sleep paralysis,” @FantasmicEars tweeted.
“Pumbaa looks like he walked in from the set of 'The Witch,'” @DerfelMacGuffin tweeted.
“Remember how kind of adorable Pumbaa was in the original? Like he was kind of an idiot but a lovable one you just wanted to hug?” @NattyD13 tweeted. “Now, imagine being face to face with this animal. You wouldn’t want to hug this. I know I don’t.”
A few fans have come to Pumbaa’s defense.
“Do people not realize that realistic animals aren’t going to look animated? Pumbaa looks fine,” @beenerdish tweeted.
“did y’all really expect pumbaa to not look like a warthog...?” @sotaylorwaslike tweeted.
Pumbaa (played by Seth Rogan) will return to the big screen July 19.